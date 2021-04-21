Adsense 970×250

PM Imran discusses bilateral matters with Tunisian Ambassador

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 11:02 am
Adsense 300×600
PM
Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that relations between Pakistan and Tunisia are based on shared beliefs, history and culture.

According to the details, Prime Minister Imran Khan made these remarks while talking to Tunisian Ambassador to Pakistan Borhene El Kamel in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the Tunisian Ambassador handed over a letter from President of Tunisia Khais Saied in response to the Prime Minister’s letter which he had addressed to the leaders of Muslim Ummah highlighting the scourage of Islamophobia and the need for Muslim world to take it up in unison with the rest of the world.

The Prime Minister’s letter sent to all the Muslim leaders had highlighted the need for urgent efforts to confront campaigns targeting Muslims and that Muslim Ummah should further strengthen channels of dialogue and coexistence between different religions.

On April 17th Prime Minister Imran Khan urged Western governments to outlaw blasphemy of Prophet Muhammad under the guise of freedom of speech on the lines of Holocaust.

Expressing concern over a rising wave of Islamophobia, particularly in the West, Khan, in a series of tweets, said: “I call on Western governments who have outlawed any negative comment on the holocaust to use the same standards to penalize those deliberately spreading their message of hate against Muslims by abusing our Prophet (PBUH).”

“Those in the West, including extreme right politicians, who deliberately indulge in such abuse & hate under guise of freedom of speech clearly lack moral sense & courage to apologize to the 1.3 bn Muslims for causing this hurt,” Khan went on to say.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption
1 hour ago
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption

In Maharashtra, the state of India, 22 patients died at Zakir Hussain...
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.
2 hours ago
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.

The Meteorological Department's Heat Wave Center has forecast heatwave in Karachi and...
Zarnish Khan
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan Stealing Hearts With Her Million-Watt Beauty, Elegance

Gorgeous showbiz’s actress Zarnish Khan has shared an inspirational quote with her Insta fam....
Aymen Saleem
2 hours ago
Do You Know Who Is Actress Aymen Saleem’s Father?

Actress Aymen Saleem, who recently made her debut in the drama industry,...
UAE Considers To Restrict Movement Of People Without Vaccine Jab
2 hours ago
UAE Considers To Restrict Movement Of People Without Vaccine Jab

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has mulled to restrict the movement of...
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Asad Qaiser heated exchange
2 hours ago
Abbasi Ordered To Tender His Apology in Parliament For Disregarding Speaker

In an unfavourable turn of events during the National Assembly (NA) session...

Recent News

India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption
1 hour ago
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption

In Maharashtra, the state of India, 22 patients died at Zakir Hussain...
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.
2 hours ago
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.

The Meteorological Department's Heat Wave Center has forecast heatwave in Karachi and...
Ramadan Calendar Karachi
2 hours ago
Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021: Today Sehri timing Karachi, Iftar timing Karachi

Karachi: Today Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021 has been updated, Karachi Ramazan timing...
Zarnish Khan
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan Stealing Hearts With Her Million-Watt Beauty, Elegance

Gorgeous showbiz’s actress Zarnish Khan has shared an inspirational quote with her Insta fam....