PM Imran discusses bilateral matters with Tunisian Ambassador

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that relations between Pakistan and Tunisia are based on shared beliefs, history and culture.

According to the details, Prime Minister Imran Khan made these remarks while talking to Tunisian Ambassador to Pakistan Borhene El Kamel in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the Tunisian Ambassador handed over a letter from President of Tunisia Khais Saied in response to the Prime Minister’s letter which he had addressed to the leaders of Muslim Ummah highlighting the scourage of Islamophobia and the need for Muslim world to take it up in unison with the rest of the world.

The Prime Minister’s letter sent to all the Muslim leaders had highlighted the need for urgent efforts to confront campaigns targeting Muslims and that Muslim Ummah should further strengthen channels of dialogue and coexistence between different religions.

On April 17th Prime Minister Imran Khan urged Western governments to outlaw blasphemy of Prophet Muhammad under the guise of freedom of speech on the lines of Holocaust.

Expressing concern over a rising wave of Islamophobia, particularly in the West, Khan, in a series of tweets, said: “I call on Western governments who have outlawed any negative comment on the holocaust to use the same standards to penalize those deliberately spreading their message of hate against Muslims by abusing our Prophet (PBUH).”

“Those in the West, including extreme right politicians, who deliberately indulge in such abuse & hate under guise of freedom of speech clearly lack moral sense & courage to apologize to the 1.3 bn Muslims for causing this hurt,” Khan went on to say.

