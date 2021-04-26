PM Imran Khan launches ‘Kisan Card Scheme’ to facilitate farmers

Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that government is taking help from the private sector to facilitate the farming community and carry out experiments to boost agriculture.

While addressing a Kisan Card distribution ceremony in Multan on Monday, Imran Khan said that Agriculture sector is being linked to China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project to facilitate farming community

Imran Khan said that the government’s historic initiative of Kisan Card will transform the agriculture sector in Pakistan, adding that thorough this card, the farmers will get subsidized fertilizers, seeds and pesticides besides loans and compensation for damaged crops in case of any natural calamity.

Imran Khan said that the Kisan Card scheme will bring about a revolution in the country by making the life of farmers easy through use of technology, enhancing agricultural production and saving foreign exchange.

Imran Khan said the PTI government has been working on various programmes for agricultural development in the country. ‘A 300 billion transformation plan has already been announced for the purpose.’ Said the Prime Minister, adding that; ‘two major dams, small dams are also being constructed to ensure better water supply for crops.’

Prime Minister said the seed research institutions are being revamped, and efforts are underway for local production of pulses, edible oil and soybean.

Moreover, he said that, ‘farmers will be trained to increase the agricultural production. 40 billion rupees have been allocated to increase production of milk in the country.’