PM Imran Khan meets Jahangir Tareen-aligned group

According to details, the internal discussion of the meeting of the Tareen-aligned group with Prime Minister Imran Khan has come to light.

The Jahangir Tareen-aligned group requested the Prime Minister to form a Judicial Commission headed by Justice Sahir Ali, Tasdeeq Jilani, and Nasirul Mulk.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected the request of the Tareen-aligned group to form a commission of inquiry.

Sources said that the Prime Minister has refused to accept political pressure on the most important issue.

Imran Khan said that,

“I cannot be brought under pressure like this, if Jahangir is the most accused then the inquiry will continue.”

The members demanded that Shahzad Akbar should be removed from the case.

The Prime Minister said,

“Believe me, Shahzad Akbar will not do any injustice. No retaliation is being taken against anyone.”

The Tareen-aligned group members expressed their concerns to the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister assured them that justice would be done to them.

Earlier, interim bails of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen were extended till May 3.

As per the details, they were granted interim bails by a Banking Court in Lahore on Saturday in fake accounts case.

Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen appeared before judge Ameer Muhammad Khan as the counsel informed the court that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had sent notices to the accused on April 14. The counsel also told the court that FIA had summoned records of all businesses of the accused including the dairy farms.

The lawyer claimed that providing all the documents on a day’s notice is not possible, particularly due to the law and order situation. The court adjourned the hearing till May 3 as both will appear before FIA on April 19.