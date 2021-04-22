Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday denounced the Quetta hotel blast incident that killed five people and injured many.

According to the details, Prime Minister Imran Khan in his tweet, ‘We remain alert to all internal & external threats.

I am deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the condemnable & cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta yesterday. Our nation has made great sacrifices in defeating terrorism & we will not to allow this scourge to rise again. We remain alert to all internal & external threats

I am deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the condemnable & cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta yesterday. Our nation has made great sacrifices in defeating terrorism & we will not to allow this scourge to rise again. We remain alert to all internal & external threats — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 22, 2021

Earlier in a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office following the deadly attack, PM Imran Khan directed the Interior Ministry to investigate the blast from all angles.

Prime Minister himself monitored the whole situation till late at night, said the statement.

Meanwhile Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed while strongly condemning the Quetta blast expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident and sympathized with the affected families. Sheikh Rashid also sought a report from the Balochistan Chief Secretary over the tragic incident.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also strongly condemned the Quetta attack.

He said the enemies of Pakistan’s peace and progress will fail in their nefarious designs.

Fawad said the whole nation is united against terrorism and will continue collective efforts till purging the country of its remnants.