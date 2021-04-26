Adsense 970×250

PM Imran Khan to address 77th Session of UNESCAP virtually today

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the opening segment of the 77th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) virtually on Monday (today).

According to the details, the 77th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) will be held virtually from 26 to 29 April 2021.

The session will be held under the theme, “Building back better from crises through regional cooperation in Asia and the Pacific.”

The theme study for the 77th Commission session analyses the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic in countries of Asia and the Pacific, takes stock of action so far, and sets out a policy agenda for building back better grounded in regional cooperation and centered around four critical interconnected areas:

  1. Broadening social protection,
  2. Investing in a sustained
  3. Recovery, strengthening connectivity and supply chains;
  4. Mending a broken relationship with nature.

The theme study for the 77th Commission session was launched on 20 April 2021.

Meeting at the ministerial level, the members of the Commission will discuss and decide on important issues pertaining to inclusive and sustainable economic and social development in the region and make recommendations to its subsidiary bodies and to the Executive Secretary.

The proceedings will include regional perspectives, initiatives and sub-regional cooperation for scaled up actions in response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and take stock of its socioeconomic impact.

Moreover, the Commission will also review the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in Asia and the Pacific, consider issues vital to the inclusive and sustainable development of least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and Pacific island developing States, and discuss management issues such as the proposed programme plan of ESCAP for 2022.

