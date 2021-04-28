PM Imran Khan to hold important meetings in Quetta today

Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold important meetings in Quetta today during his one day visit.

According to the details, Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit will inaugurate several developmental projects.

Moreover, the Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be given detailed briefings about the law and order, Coronavirus situation and ongoing developmental process in Balochistan.

Furthermore, Imran Khan will also distribute cheques among the successful candidates of Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme.

As per the reports, at least Rs. 5 billion would be distributed among the youth of Balochistan by the end of this year for supporting them in setting up their own businesses.

Prime Minister Imran Khan last visited Quetta in January this year, where he met with the families of the slain coal miners – killed on Jan 3 in a brutal attack in Mach – and members of the Hazara community.

He also chaired a meeting in which the aftermath of the Mach incident and the province’s law and order situation were reviewed.

PM Imran also interacted with the families, answered questions of the women from the community and showed affection to children.

Speaking to the families after offering his condolences, Imran Khan said that he had visited the community in the past and was well aware of the issues being faced by them.

PM Imran said that when the Mach incident first happened, he sent Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid to meet with the bereaved to assure them that the government will stand with them and will provide assistance.

Mach incident

The Mach incident in which 11 coalminers were brutally killed, triggered a strong protest from the Hazara community of Quetta. Initially, members of the community blocked the Quetta-Sibi highway near Mach.

They later set up a large protest camp on the Western Bypass with bodies of the victims. After a couple of days, other Shia groups started sit-in protests in different parts of Karachi and other cities across the country.

The provincial government in Balochistan was quick to reach out to the protestors. However, the protestors demanded an audience with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Protestors Action Committee also presented a 10-points charter of demands which included sacking of civil and paramilitary officials and a payment of Rs 5 million as compensation to families of the slain coalminers.