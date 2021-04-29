Adsense 970×250

PM Imran Khan to take calls from general public on May 2

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 03:01 pm
Imran Khan
Prime Minister Imran Khan will directly engage with the public via telephone on May 2.

According to the details, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan announced on Twitter that under the initiative of ‘Ap Ka Prime Minister Ap Kai Sath’ [Your Prime Minister With You], the prime minister would take direct telephone calls from the public at 1:30 pm on Sunday.

The telephonic conversation between the prime minister and the general public would be broadcasted live on television, radio and digital media platforms.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be interacting with the public on the telephone.

Previously on February 01 and April 04, Prime Minister Imran Khan took calls from the general public and responded to their queries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan while directly responding to general public via telephone urged to wear facemasks and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to contain coronavirus spread. Imran Khan said third wave of the pandemic is proving more lethal across the globe including Pakistan.

Imran Khan while responding to a question regarding inflation, he said that his government has made controlling inflation its top priority and several administrative measures have been taken to check dearness in the country.

The Prime Minister said that PTI government is importing gas on lower rates under new contracts and also giving subsidy to people on it. He added that rupee is strengthening, it will also help control price hike in the country.

Prime Minister said 70 percent of power is being produced through imported fuel, which is another reason behind price hike.

He said middle man is also cause of dearness, government is working to address all the causes of inflation through administrative and other measures.

