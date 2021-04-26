PM Imran reiterates demand for equality in coronavirus vaccine distribution

Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has once again called for equality in coronavirus vaccine distribution.

According to the details, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the opening segment of the 77th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific virtually on Monday.

During his address, Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized the need for collective national actions, regional collaboration, and multilateral cooperation to meet adverse impacts of COVID-19.

Imran Khan said that in order to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic, global community needs to strengthen public health and social protection systems.

The Prime Minister said peace and development must be anchored in human rights, which should be upheld and protected universally. The international community needs to pay special attention to the situations of foreign occupation.

He said ambitious climate action is a way ahead and Pakistan is accordingly implementing policies for green growth.

Imran Khan said there is a dire need to mobilize adequate financing for development. Adding that, ‘for the developing countries, the debt issue must be addressed in a fair and sustainable manner.’

Imran Khan, in addition to this said that with his “Global Initiative on Debt Relief”, Pakistan has been advocating debt relief cause on all world forums.