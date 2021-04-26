Adsense 970×250

PM Imran reiterates demand for equality in coronavirus vaccine distribution

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 03:45 pm
Adsense 300×600
PM
Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has once again called for equality in coronavirus vaccine distribution.

According to the details, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the opening segment of the 77th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific virtually on Monday.

During his address, Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized the need for collective national actions, regional collaboration, and multilateral cooperation to meet adverse impacts of COVID-19.

Imran Khan said that in order to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic, global community needs to strengthen public health and social protection systems.

The Prime Minister said peace and development must be anchored in human rights, which should be upheld and protected universally. The international community needs to pay special attention to the situations of foreign occupation.

He said ambitious climate action is a way ahead and Pakistan is accordingly implementing policies for green growth.

Imran Khan said there is a dire need to mobilize adequate financing for development. Adding that, ‘for the developing countries, the debt issue must be addressed in a fair and sustainable manner.’

Imran Khan, in addition to this said that with his “Global Initiative on Debt Relief”, Pakistan has been advocating debt relief cause on all world forums.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Karachi University
50 mins ago
COVID-19: KU suspends physical classes, exams till 17th May

The University of Karachi (KU) has suspended on campus classes till 17th...
Pakistan Army
2 hours ago
COVID-19 SOPs enforcement: Pakistan Army to take control of Lahore after 6 pm

The Pakistan Army will take control of the Lahore after 6pm to...
NCOC
2 hours ago
NCOC suggests week-long Eid holidays: sources

The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) has advised the government to declare...
Justice Qazi
2 hours ago
Supreme Court announces verdict in Justice Qazi Faez Isa review case

By a majority of 6-4, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has accepted...
PM
2 hours ago
PM Imran Khan launches ‘Kisan Card Scheme’ to facilitate farmers

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that government is taking help from...
Brad Pitt
3 hours ago
Oscars 2021: Brad Pitt knows how to make an entrance!

American actor and film producer, William Bradley Pitt, popularly known as Brad...

Recent News

Karachi University
50 mins ago
COVID-19: KU suspends physical classes, exams till 17th May

The University of Karachi (KU) has suspended on campus classes till 17th...
Pakistan Army
2 hours ago
COVID-19 SOPs enforcement: Pakistan Army to take control of Lahore after 6 pm

The Pakistan Army will take control of the Lahore after 6pm to...
NCOC
2 hours ago
NCOC suggests week-long Eid holidays: sources

The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) has advised the government to declare...
Justice Qazi
2 hours ago
Supreme Court announces verdict in Justice Qazi Faez Isa review case

By a majority of 6-4, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has accepted...