PM Imran to announce two new projects for overseas Pakistanis

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

27th Apr, 2021. 02:49 pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch two projects for overseas Pakistanis who have availed from the Roshan Digital Account scheme in his address on Thursday.

According to the details, the announcement was made the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Khan on his official Twitter handle.

Faisal Javed said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was launching two new initiatives for overseas Pakistan under the Roshan Digital Account scheme.

‘Roshan Apni Car [and] Roshan Samaaji Khidmat as we celebrate RDA reaching USD 1 Billion mark,” he said while further announcing that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be addressing overseas Pakistanis on Thursday at 11:00 am.’

He went on to say:

‘Since the launch of #RoshanDigitalAccount Scheme by PM Imran Khan on the 10th Sep, 2020, more than 120,000 accounts have been opened and more than USD 1 billion worth of foreign remittances have been brought in these accounts.’

