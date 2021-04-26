PM Imran to lay foundation stone of South Punjab Secretariat in Multan

Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of South Punjab Secretariat today during his visit to Multan.

According to the details, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet today said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of South Punjab Secretariat during his visit to Multan.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان ملتان کے دورے میں جنوبی پنجاب سیکرٹریٹ کا سنگ بنیاد رکھ رہے ہیں، کسان کارڈز کا اجراء بھی کسانوں کیلئے ایک سنگ میل ہو گا۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/JXyVueyKF7 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 26, 2021

Moreover, as per sources; during a day-long visit, Prime Minister would announce a 30 billion rupees development package for Multan

PM Imran Khan will also inaugurate Agriculture University in Multan. In addition to this, Imran Khan will also lay a foundation stone for engineering university in Multan.

Imran Khan would also be briefed about the overall development plan of South Punjab and budget allocation in the upcoming federal budget.

Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded his party workers for obtaining success on several fronts over the last two-and-a-half years.

He said, “No other government could take steps towards the country’s betterment.”

Also, taking to Twitter, the premier wrote, “Congratulations to PTI on its 25th birthday. I want to especially remember two friends, Ahsan Rashid and Naeem Ul Haque, as well as Saloni Bokhari – all of whom were with me when we launched PTI in Holiday Inn Lahore 25 years ago. Sadly all three are no longer with us.”

On the occasion of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s 25th foundation day anniversary, the Imran Khan shed light on his motivation to join politics 25 years ago and said that he wanted to eliminate corruption from the country.

“I had studied political science in the university and had played professional cricket in Britain, therefore, I had realised it early on that nations don’t move towards destruction due to a lack of resources or because of bombings or war,” he said.

“The main purpose of the party was to eradicate corruption from the country,” he added.

“Money laundering was on the rise when I decided to form PTI,” PM said, adding: “PTI did not get a single seat in the first election, won one seat in the second election, many of our members lost but I never gave up.”