PM Imran welcomes the KSA initiative for peace with Iran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauds Saudi Arabia’s move to develop friendly relations with Iran as both countries have been clasped in a struggle for regional dominance for decades.

PM Imran in his tweet said, “We welcome the KSA initiative for peace with Iran. Iran is our neighbour and KSA our closest friend. This peace initiative will strengthen the Muslim Ummah.”

His remarks came after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman announced to maintain good relations with arch-rival Iran.

The Crown Prince said that his country wanted Iran to help push the Middle East towards prosperity. He also noted Iran’s disputes with Saudi Arabia over the nuclear programme, missile launches and support for “outlaw militias”.

He added, “Saudi Arabia was working with its regional and global partners to find solutions to these problems.”