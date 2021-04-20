Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan prays for former Indian counterpart Manmohan Singh after he was admitted to hospital following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

PM Imran took to his Twitter and wrote, “Wishing ex Indian PM Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from Covid 19.”

Wishing ex Indian PM Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from Covid 19. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 20, 2021

Manmohan Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 and later admitted to the Trauma Centre of Delhi’s AIIMS.

According to sources, Singh had received his two vaccine doses (of Covaxin). Sources said he was shifted to hospital as “a matter of precaution”.

Minutes after news of his admission broke out, several political leaders and supporters began to pour in ‘get well’ messages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Wishing our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji good health and a speedy recovery.”

Wishing our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji good health and a speedy recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2021

Following his diagnosis, Singh had written to PM Modi on Sunday and advised him on how to handle the pandemic, that has infected over 1.5 crore Indians and killed nearly 1.8 lakh.

In his letter, Dr Singh stressed ramping up the vaccination drive to defeat the virus and said the centre had to proactively support vaccine producers in expanding manufacturing facilities.

On the other hand, Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tested also positive for the novel coronavirus, he tweeted that he had mild symptoms.

Rahul Gandhi via his Twitter informed, “After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe.”