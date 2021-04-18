Adsense 970×250

‘PM is taking effective steps to control inflation,’ Sheikh Rashid

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 03:55 pm
Sheikh Rashid
Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking steps to control inflation in the country.

According to the details, while talking to media today, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that relief is being provided on edible items in Sasta Bazars.

Commenting about the banned political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the religious party blocked traffic at 192 points out of which 191 have been cleared; however, situation at Lahore’s Yateem Khana Chowk is serious. He said that it was need of hour to ban the political party and whenever a party is blacklisted, bank accounts of all of its office holders are also frozen. He also ruled out that any dialogue is being carried out with the party.

Sheikh Rashid said that all motorways, GT road, and linking highways across the country are open for traffic.

