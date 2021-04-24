Adsense 970×250

PM Khan, Other Pakistani Political Leaders Express Solidarity With India

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

24th Apr, 2021. 01:33 pm
Adsense 300×600
Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday has expressed solidarity with the people of India on behalf of Pakistan.

PM Khan took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote,

“I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together”

On the other hand, Pakistan’s political figures have also extended their sympathies and prayers with the COVID-hit India.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote,

We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of #COVID19 infections, that has hit our region hard. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the affected families in #India.”

He went on to write,

#COVID19 is yet another reminder that humanitarian issues require responses beyond political consideration. Pakistan continues to work with SAARC countries to foster cooperation to tackle the pandemic.”

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry wrote,

“In these difficult times our prayers are with people of #India may God be kind and may these difficult times gets over soon. #coronavirus

PPP leader and Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari took to Twitter and expressed his sympathies with the people of India and wrote,

“It is painful to see suffering of r neighbours, ordinary Indian citizens as they grapple with Covid 19 & oxygen shortages. We are all in this struggle to stem massive surge of deadly third wave. Unfortunate that many in West have sought to only seal their borders rather than help.”

Adsense 300×250

Read More

O A level exam
6 mins ago
IHC Dismisses Petition Demanding Suspension Of A and O level exams

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a writ petition demanding the suspension...
US approves restart of Johnson & Johnson corona jabs
14 mins ago
US approves restart of Johnson & Johnson corona jabs

The US health officials on Friday have given the permission to restart...
Hilary Duff on gearing up for 'How I Met Your Father': 'It’ll be 'legendary'
34 mins ago
Hilary Duff on gearing up for ‘How I Met Your Father’: ‘It’ll be ‘legendary’

Hilary Duff is prepping for her role in the upcoming gender-parallel comedy...
Maryam Nawaz
35 mins ago
Maryam Nawaz cancels Karachi visit to protect people from COVID-19

Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb has informed on Saturday...
#PakistanstandswithIndia Pakistani expresses solidarity with Indians
51 mins ago
#PakistanstandswithIndia Pakistanis express solidarity with Indians

Pakistani people are praying for Indians as the country faces a lethal...
NA-249 By-election
1 hour ago
NA-249 By-election: DRO Writes Letter To Commissioner Karachi

For NA-249 by-polls in Karachi, DRO Nadeem Haider has written a letter...

Recent News

O A level exam
6 mins ago
IHC Dismisses Petition Demanding Suspension Of A and O level exams

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a writ petition demanding the suspension...
US approves restart of Johnson & Johnson corona jabs
14 mins ago
US approves restart of Johnson & Johnson corona jabs

The US health officials on Friday have given the permission to restart...
Hilary Duff on gearing up for 'How I Met Your Father': 'It’ll be 'legendary'
34 mins ago
Hilary Duff on gearing up for ‘How I Met Your Father’: ‘It’ll be ‘legendary’

Hilary Duff is prepping for her role in the upcoming gender-parallel comedy...
Maryam Nawaz
35 mins ago
Maryam Nawaz cancels Karachi visit to protect people from COVID-19

Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb has informed on Saturday...