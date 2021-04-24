PM Khan, Other Pakistani Political Leaders Express Solidarity With India

Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday has expressed solidarity with the people of India on behalf of Pakistan.

PM Khan took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote,

“I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together”

On the other hand, Pakistan’s political figures have also extended their sympathies and prayers with the COVID-hit India.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote,

“We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of #COVID19 infections, that has hit our region hard. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the affected families in #India.”

He went on to write,

“#COVID19 is yet another reminder that humanitarian issues require responses beyond political consideration. Pakistan continues to work with SAARC countries to foster cooperation to tackle the pandemic.”

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry wrote,

“In these difficult times our prayers are with people of #India may God be kind and may these difficult times gets over soon. #coronavirus“

PPP leader and Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari took to Twitter and expressed his sympathies with the people of India and wrote,

“It is painful to see suffering of r neighbours, ordinary Indian citizens as they grapple with Covid 19 & oxygen shortages. We are all in this struggle to stem massive surge of deadly third wave. Unfortunate that many in West have sought to only seal their borders rather than help.”