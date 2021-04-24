Adsense 970×250

PM Khan Thankful To Overseas Pakistanis As Fund inflows through RDA crossed $1bn

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

24th Apr, 2021. 12:30 pm
PM Imran Khan
On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his gratitude towards overseas Pakistanis as the funds received through Roshan Digital Account have crossed $1bn. 

PM Khan took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to thank all the overseas Pakistani for their overwhelming response.

Alhamdulillah, funds received through #RoshanDigitalAccount have crossed $1bn. I would like to thank our overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response; also appreciate the efforts of SBP & banks for achieving this significant milestone in such a short period. #1billionRDA”, wrote PM Khan.

On the other hand, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also announced that “exciting new products will also be announced”

Roshan Digital Account:

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) with the support of eight major banks in the country launched the Roshan Digital Account project under which Pakistani diaspora could be able to avail the banking facility from a digital payment system and the consumers would be able to open their bank accounts without visiting bank, embassy or consulate.

Under the initiative, the Pakistanis living abroad would be able to operate their accounts without visiting the country and could avail facilities of direct banking, bill payment and other e-commerce facilities.

