PM Khan To Visit Saudi Arabia Before or After Eid-Ul-Fitr

On Monday Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Pakistan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia before Eid-ul-Fitr or immediately after it.

PM Khan will have a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit.

According to Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the Kingdom has been confirmed, however, the dates will be announced later.

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Imran Khan had received a telephone call from the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Crown Prince inquired about the Prime Minister’s health and wished him a speedy recovery. PM Imran also inquired about the well-being of Mohammed Bin Salman since he had recently undergone a surgical procedure.

During their conversation, the premier lauded the transformational “Green Saudi Initiative” and the “Green Middle East initiative” recently announced by the Crown Prince in Saudi Arabia.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s “10 billion Tree Tsunami” initiative, which is underway in the whole country, and its potential dividends to restore the ecosystem and combat climate change.

While highlighting the complementarities between both countries’ environmental initiatives, the Prime Minister hoped for enhanced bilateral cooperation and knowledge sharing in this field.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed warm wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

PM Imran, however, reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen amiable and fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and also reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Also, both the leaders agreed to work together to further augment bilateral ties in all spheres.

The Crown Prince also invited the Prime Minister to undertake a visit to Saudi Arabia in the near future.