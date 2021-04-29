Adsense 970×250

PM praises Pakistani diaspora for playing their part in supporting economy

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 01:05 pm
PM Imran
Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday praised Pakistani diaspora for playing their part in supporting Pakistan’s economy over the years.

According to the details, Imran Khan was addressing overseas Pakistanis in connection with Roshan Digital Account reaching a milestone of one billion dollars.

He also congratulated Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir over the milestone achieved by the Roshan Digital Accounts.

The Prime Minister thanked Governor State Bank Reza Baqir for his role in bringing about the two schemes; Roshan Apni Car and Roshan Samaji Khidmat.

While addressing the event, Imran Khan instructed the government to seek Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin’s help, saying that the minister was an expert in when it came to the marketing aspect of products and assets.

“Overseas Pakistanis have, over the years, supported our economy,” he said, adding that he was in touch with overseas Pakistanis for the past 50 years during his cricketing days.

The Prime Minister termed the deposits of one billion dollars in Roshan Digital Account in a matter of seven months as a landmark achievement.

While referring to the new products being launched under Roshan Digital Account, he said under Roshan Apni Car, overseas Pakistanis will be able to purchase cars for their family members or friends in Pakistan at attractive markup rates.

He said Roshan Samaaji Khidmat will provide a platform to the overseas Pakistanis to conveniently give their donations and Zakat.

He said more such products will also be launched in future to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis.

Roshan Apni Car

Under Roshan Apni Car, the Roshan Digital Card Holders can avail financing at very attractive terms to purchase a car for their loved ones in Pakistan. Banks are offering both conventional & Islamic modes of financing at attractive mark-up rates starting from 7% with priority delivery.

Roshan Samaaji Khidmat

Under Roshan Samaaji Khidmat, the Roshan Digital Account holders can give donations and Zakat very conveniently. They will also be able to make donations directly to the government’s landmark Ehsaas program.

Reza Baqir
39 mins ago
‘Providing investment opportunities overseas Pakistanis is primary vision of PM,’ Governor SBP

Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir on Thursday...
Hungary
50 mins ago
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary to visit Pakistan on Friday

Peter Szijjarto, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary will pay...
FM
1 hour ago
FM Qureshi discusses bilateral matters with Ambassador of Hungary

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday discussed bilateral relations, cooperation in...
FM
1 hour ago
FM lauds German efforts to ensure earliest possible provision of COVID-19 vaccine

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday during a meeting with...
Asif Zardari
1 hour ago
Accountability Court summons Asif Ali Zardari on May 20

An accountability court in Islamabad has on Thursday summoned former president Asif...
Farrukh Habib takes oath as Minister of State for I&B
1 hour ago
Farrukh Habib takes oath as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting

Farrukh Habib has taken oath as the Minister of State for Information...

