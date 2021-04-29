PM praises Pakistani diaspora for playing their part in supporting economy

Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday praised Pakistani diaspora for playing their part in supporting Pakistan’s economy over the years.

According to the details, Imran Khan was addressing overseas Pakistanis in connection with Roshan Digital Account reaching a milestone of one billion dollars.

He also congratulated Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir over the milestone achieved by the Roshan Digital Accounts.

The Prime Minister thanked Governor State Bank Reza Baqir for his role in bringing about the two schemes; Roshan Apni Car and Roshan Samaji Khidmat.

While addressing the event, Imran Khan instructed the government to seek Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin’s help, saying that the minister was an expert in when it came to the marketing aspect of products and assets.

“Overseas Pakistanis have, over the years, supported our economy,” he said, adding that he was in touch with overseas Pakistanis for the past 50 years during his cricketing days.

The Prime Minister termed the deposits of one billion dollars in Roshan Digital Account in a matter of seven months as a landmark achievement.

While referring to the new products being launched under Roshan Digital Account, he said under Roshan Apni Car, overseas Pakistanis will be able to purchase cars for their family members or friends in Pakistan at attractive markup rates.

He said Roshan Samaaji Khidmat will provide a platform to the overseas Pakistanis to conveniently give their donations and Zakat.

He said more such products will also be launched in future to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis.