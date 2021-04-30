PM to announce development package for Gilgit-Baltistan

Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Gilgit to unveil development package for the region.

According to the details, Imran Khan was received by Governor and Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan.

During the visit, he will inaugurate new projects of Special Communications Organization that will provide mobile and internet facilities in far flung areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and improve the existing service.

The Prime Minister will be briefed on ongoing assistance projects under Ehsaas Programme and the future planning in this regard in the region. On the occasion, he will launch Ehsaas Nashunuma, Ehsaas Undergraduate and Secondary Education Scholarship and Ehsaas One Woman One Account for the entire Gilgit-Baltistan.

Imran Khan will also be given briefing on promotion of tourism in GB.

He will deliver an address in Gilgit and announce Gilgit-Baltistan Development Package.