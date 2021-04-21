Adsense 970×250

PM to inaugurate mega-development projects in Nowshera and Peshawar

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 09:58 am
Imran Khan
Today, Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay visit to Nowshera and Peshawar to inaugurate a housing scheme and lay foundation stones of different uplift projects.

According to the details, during the visit to Nowshera, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Jalozai Housing Scheme for the low-income group.

Whereas in Peshawar, the Prime Minister will inaugurate improvement and up gradation work of Peshawar-Darra Adam Khel road and lay foundation stone of rehabilitation and expansion of Chitral-Boni-Mastooj-Shandur road project.

During his day long visit, Imran Khan will attend the launching ceremony of newly constructed OPD block at Khyber Teaching Hospital.

He would also visit rehabilitated center for the physically impaired people in Hayatabad Peshawar.

Last week, Imran Khan inaugurated a low-cost housing project under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program in Sargodha.

A total of 1,175 houses of three marlas will be constructed at six different locations in the Sargodha district under this scheme in Sargodha.

About 33,528 applications have been received for this housing project and the houses will be allotted through balloting.

