PM vows for equal justice system poor and rich in Pakistan

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 12:51 pm
PM Imran
Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday vowed for an equal justice system in the country for the rich and poor.

According to the details, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid foundation stone of Jalozai Housing Scheme for low-income people in Nowshera today. A total of 1320 apartments will be constructed in eighteen months under this project. The apartments will be distributed through balloting among people having income up to forty thousand rupees per month. The Prime Minister was briefed about the project. On the occasion, he also planted a sapling under Clean and Green Pakistan programme.

He then addressed the event and said that Naya Pakistan Housing Program has been launched across the country so that the under privileged segments of the society including laborers and workers could also own their houses.

Imran Khan said that the, ‘government is constructing houses and flats on the government land to provide low cost units to the people, and for this scheme; we have registered the people and providing a subsidy of three hundred thousand rupees on each housing unit.’

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that compassion for the poor as well as rule of law was the basic philosophy of the State of Madina, the foundation of which was laid by Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Speaking on the political matters, Imran Khan said that alliances like Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are always doomed to fail, they do not have any constructive agenda that would benefit the country in any way.

Imran Khan said that the government will continue to work for the masses without any political pressure from opposition parties.

While commenting about the rule of law, Imran Khan our struggle is to bring the powerful people under the ambit of law.’

