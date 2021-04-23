Adsense 970×250

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif released from Jail

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

23rd Apr, 2021. 02:58 pm
shahbaz sharif
Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif has been released from jail on bail on Friday,

According to the details, a day after the Lahore High Court (LHC) approved his bail in a money laundering case, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail.

A large number of party workers and also leaders including Hamza Shehbaz, Rana Sanaullah and Saad Rafique gathered outside Kot Lakhpat Jail to welcome their party President.

He was driven to his Model Town residence where PML-N leaders, including vice president Maryam Nawaz, arrived to greet him on his release from the prison after nearly seven months.

“The bail bonds as per direction of the Hon’ble Lahore High Court, Lahore have been accepted by this court,” read the release order, directing the jail superintendent to free him on bail from judicial custody, if he is not required in any other case.

