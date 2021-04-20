Adsense 970×250

‘PM’s speech was based on sarcasm and hatred,’ Ahsan Iqbal

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 12:50 pm
Ahsan Iqbal
Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that the main reason behind the current internal crisis of Pakistan is the ‘incompetence’ and ‘negligence’ of Imran Khan’s government.

According to the details, while taking to media today, Ahsan Iqbal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is acting irresponsibly, adding that ‘Pakistan is facing severe internal crisis with instable law and order situation whereas PTI government is only after Nawaz Sharif’s properties.’

He said that the speech made by the Prime Minister on Monday was based on sarcasm and hatred. The PML-N leader said that the growth figures presented in Imran Khan’s speech contradicted the facts. Recent international reports have already unveiled the facts about deteriorating economy of Pakistan due to the failed policies of PTI government.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the government had taken a non-serious approach towards recent violent clashes between law enforcement agencies and banned TLP workers.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar said that the opposition tried to divide the nation when it needed unity, and this irresponsible and negative behavior will never be forgotten.

Usman Buzdar said that no Muslim can tolerate blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who was sent as a blessing for all worlds. Adding that dignity and nobility of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) cannot be described in words.

