Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) IGP Nasir Khan Durrani has breathed his last due to the novel coronavirus here on Monday (today).

Nasir Khan Durrani was under treatment for the last one month at Mayo Hospital in Lahore.

Soon after the news of his demise broke out, several political leaders took to social media to extend their sincere condolences.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has tweeted, “Saddened to learn of the passing of former IG Police Nasir Durrani. My condolences and prayers go to his family. He was instrumental in reforming KP police when he was the IG. Pakistan has lost an outstanding police officer.”

Senator Faisal Javed on his Twitter wrote, “Condolences on the passing of Nasir Durani Sb – EX IG KP. May ALLAH give his soul eternal rest & the family the strength to bear the great pain. Durani Sb worked v closely with ImranKhan during PTI’s 1st tenure in KP. He was the key person behind implementing police reforms in KP.”

Condolences on the passing of Nasir Durani Sb – EX IG KP. May ALLAH give his soul eternal rest & the family the strength to bear the great pain.

SAPM Shahbaz Gill has felt deep grief on Durrani’s death and prayed for the departed soul.

Also, Firdous Ashiq Awan, SACM Punjab, also expressed her sincere condolences and praised IGP’s tireless efforts.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote, “Saddened to learn of the death of ex-IG KPK Nasir Khan Durrani, a stellar officer who served our country & people with integrity. Prayers and strength to his family to bear this great loss.”

Nasir Khan Durrani also worked as Chairman Punjab Police Reforms Commission in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Durrani had submitted his resignation from the post in 2018 following his health issues.