Politicians Lambast At Abbasi Over His foul language, threats against Speaker NA

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 08:59 pm
Khaqan Abbasi argument with Speaker NA
In an unfavourable turn of events during the National Assembly (NA) session Tuesday, a heated exchange took place amidst the session between PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and speaker NA Asad Qaiser.

The NA debated over the expulsion of the French ambassador over the issue of blasphemous caricatures.

The government has tabled the resolution regarding the expulsion of the French envoy over the issue of blasphemous caricatures.

Abbasi had approached the Speaker’s stage to have a word with him when all of a sudden he was heard saying: “Have you no shame?”

“Hold your tongue,” said the Speaker in response. To which Abbasi replied: “You always speak such things and adopt such a behaviour.”

However, as things intensified, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi added: “I will take off my shoe and hit you.”

“I too will do such a thing then. Please stay within your limits,” Speaker Asad Qaiser said to Abbasi.

The Speaker told the former premier to just proceed and speak about what he had set out to address.

Footage doing rounds all over social media showed that shortly after the speaker’s announcement, Abbasi approached Qaiser’s rostrum violently.

However, it is not clear what sparked his anger.

After the incident took place, several politicians jumped in to discuss the fiery matter and condemned the foul language used by Abbasi at the Parliament House.

“Strongly condemn Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s use of foul language and threats against the Speaker National Assembly in the house. Disgusting behaviour by a former PM. Obviously was unfit for the office that accidentally fell in his lap,” tweeted Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar schools Abbasi saying, “The speaker’s reputation is not being tarnished by his insulting speech, but his own reputation has been disgraced.”

SAPM Shahbaz Gill took to Twitter and lambasted Abbasi over being ill-mannered.

On the other hand, Speaker Asad Qaiser later adjourned the proceedings of the house for Friday, April 23 and directed the members from both sides to devise a joint strategy on the resolution.

