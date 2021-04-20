PPP asks its legislators not to attend National Assembly session

Adsense 300×250

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has asked its legislators not to attend the National Assembly session scheduled to begin on Tuesday (today) at 3 pm.

According to the details, the session of the National Assembly has been summoned to pass a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador.

Sources said that the party has informed its members in the National Assembly not to mark presence in the session.

The session of the National Assembly was adjourned till 2pm on April 22 (Thursday) but it has been rescheduled for today in the wake of the government’s talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Earlier today the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the opposition tried to divide the nation when it needed unity, and this irresponsible and negative behavior will never be forgotten.

Usman Buzdar said that no Muslim can tolerate blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who was sent as a blessing for all worlds. Adding that dignity and nobility of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) cannot be described in words.