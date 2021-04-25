Adsense 970×250

PPP Chairman asks PM Imran to resign from his position

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

25th Apr, 2021. 02:42 pm
PPP Chairman
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded resignation from the Prime Minister Imran Khan for driving country into severe crisis.

According to the details, in a recent statement, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari saidy that Imran Khan should accept the responsibility for the economic disaster in Pakistan and go home.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Imran Khan always work on finding new techniques to collect charity from masses whereas the leaders around the world mull on ways to provide relief to the masses.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that People will not forgive the prime minister who imposed heavy taxes on them over demands of International Monetary Fund (IMF), he added.

Bilawal further said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-lnsaf (PTI) government was dragging its feet on ensuring the availability of vaccines in the country.

He said that, ‘If vaccination continues at the current rate, only 20 per cent of the population in Pakistan will be vaccinated in more than three years.’

Bilawal Bhutto while stressing that mass vaccination was the only way to avoid economic problems caused by the pandemic, said that people are suffering due to the complete failure of the PTI government to procure the vaccine in a timely manner.

The PPP Chairman in addition to this said that Imran Khan has no empathy for poor and said that only change PTI government brought is to provide relief to investors while inflation hits common man hard.

