Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 02:57 pm
PM Imran
Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation over the prevailing security conditions in the country.

According to the details, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill in his tweet informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today.

Later Dr Shahbaz Gill informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address at 5:15 pm.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan also chaired a meeting to review the current situation in the country.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister also held consultations with the party leaders about taking the nation into confidence on current internal crisis.

In his scheduled address, Prime Minister will brief the nation on the steps taken by the government for the protection of the Holy Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) sanctity.

After the meeting, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed while talking to newsmen, said that ‘today’s address will be historic,’ adding that, ‘things are getting better, we are negotiating with the religious party.’

