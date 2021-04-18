Private Pakistani Airline Reduces Domestic Flight Fares

Adsense 300×250

Private Pakistani airline “Airblue” has reduced domestic flights’ fares for passengers.

According to the details, Airblue has slashed fares between Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad flights.

Fares for flights to Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi have been reduced to Rs 4,990. It should be mentioned here that these fare rates are only for the holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had stopped the captain and first officer from fasting during Ramadan.

According to the details, the national flag carrier PIA had stopped the cabin crew, including the pilot, from fasting during Ramadan, and has issued a safety alert for the cabin crew, according to which the captain and first officer should not fast.

Chief of Flight Operations Capt. Arshad Khan had issued a notification in this regard.