Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam has said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government is committed to provide relief to the people during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the details, in a recent statement, he said that in the light of the instructions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, subsidy of billions of rupees is being provided on 19 essential items at 5,000 utility stores across the country.

Moreover, the Special Assistant said that sugar is available at Rs 68/kg while 20 kg flour bag available at Rs 800 adding that this all has been done to provide maximum relief to the residents of the area and all officers have been directed to visit these bazars regularly and ensure availability of edibles.

Previously, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved the Ramadan relief package worth Rs 7.60 billion.

The package was announced with the aim to provide essential food items at controlled prices at special outlets across the country during the holy month.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had given nod to the package in a meeting chaired by the then finance minister Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh. Under the package, Rs 1.30 billion were allocated as a subsidy on ghee.