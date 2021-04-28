Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that his government is fully focusing on the uplift of Balochistan.

According to the details, the Prime Minister addressed the ground-breaking ceremony of various projects in Quetta today.

During his address, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated determination of his government to develop Western route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to connect areas, which were neglected in the past.

Imran Khan said the Balochistan province was neglected in the past and now PTI Government is fully focusing to bring this province at par with other developed parts of the country.

The Prime Minister, on the occasion, also directed National Highway Authority, to ensure top quality of roads being constructed in Balochistan.

He said 11,000 kilometres long roads were constructed in 15 years, whereas infrastructure projects with a total length of 3,300 kilometres in just two and half years of the PTI government.

Imran Khan pointed out that the reason behind China’s success today is the efforts it made to bring the poor out of poverty.

‘Recently, the country eliminated extreme poverty,’ said the Prime Minister, adding that, ‘this is the first time a country has achieved something like this.’

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is China’s attempt to bring development and growth in its western areas that have been left behind, PM Khan said.

In addition to this, Imran Khan lauded the Balochistan government for its multiple initiatives in the province and promised to distribute health cards among people in the province.