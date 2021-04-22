PTI’s Petition To Annul Nowshera By-Election Rejected

Adsense 300×250

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected a petition filed by a candidate of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking annulment of the by-election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly constituency PK-63 Nowshera.

The Election Commission has decided to uphold the results of the PK-63 by-election which was earlier reserved.

PTI candidate Omar Kakakhel rejected the petition of the Election Commission to declare the PK-63 by-election null and void and today the Election Commission had reserved its decision on completion of arguments of the parties.

It may be recalled that PK-63 Nowshera by-election was held on February 19, 2021 and PML-N candidate Ikhtiar Wali defeated PTI candidate Mian Umar Kakakhel.

The success of the PML-N candidate from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stronghold in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came as a major surprise to the ruling party, which retained the provincial assembly seat it won in 2018.

PML-N candidate Iftikhar Wali, who also had the support of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), won the by-election with 21,112 votes, while his opponent was Mian Omar of the PTI. Kakakhel could get 17,023 votes.

The seat was vacated after the death of Mian Jamsheduddin, a PTI member of the provincial assembly and father of Umar Kakakhel, and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and current defence minister Pervez Khattak claimed that the PTI would easily win the election.

The victory of PML-N from PK-63 Nowshera has proved to be a major setback for the PTI, which has been ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since 2013.