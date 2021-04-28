Adsense 300×250

The Punjab government has on Wednesday decided to close all public and private schools across the province due to rampant increase in the coronavirus cases.

As per the details, a notification has also been issued in this regard. According to the notification all educational institutes will be shut from April 29 till Eid-ul-Fitr.

“All public and private educational institutions/schools in all districts of Punjab shall remain closed w.e.f 29.04.2021 till Eid-ul-Fitr due to prevailing Covid-19 situations,” read the notification.

صوبہ پنجاب کے تمام سرکاری و نجی سکولوں کو بند کرنے کا فیصلہ: •سکولوں کی بندش کا فیصلہ کورونا وائرس کےپھیلاو کی صورتحال کے پیش نظر کیا گیا ہے

•29 اپریل2021 سے پنجاب کے تمام سرکاری و نجی سکول مکمل طور پر بند کر دئیے جائیں گے

•تمام سکول عید الفطر تک بند رکھنے کا فیصلہ کیا گیا ہے pic.twitter.com/QFTWd83ioT — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) April 28, 2021

Similarly, all private schools and educational institutions will remain closed till Eidul Fitr in Balochistan as well.

This update was shared by Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Twitter yesterday afternoon.

All Private Schools/ institutions ( Higher/ Higher Secondary) will remain closed across the #Balochistan till #Eid Notification issued pic.twitter.com/V79jdZpVqN — Liaquat Shahwani (@LiaquatShahwani) April 27, 2021

It should be noted that the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said that the government has so far purchased over 3 million doses of anti-corona vaccine up to 30th March this year.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said that deals have been signed for purchase of further 30 million doses.

He said that vaccines are being purchased from three different manufacturing companies while Chinese government has donated 1.7 million doses to Pakistan.

Dr Faisal Sultan said that due to rapid spread of Corona virus across the globe, shortage of vaccine is being witnessed in many countries.

He said that bold steps are being taken to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and Pak Army will assist the civil administration to ensure compliance of SOPs by the general public.