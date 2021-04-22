Adsense 970×250

Punjab Govt’s PPC Law Will Prevent Teachers From Slapping Students

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

22nd Apr, 2021. 08:10 pm
Punjab government PPC law
Teachers in Punjab can no longer slap their students under the PPC act and Punjab Employee Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act (PEEDA) according to which they can face rustication and booking.

According to the details, the new law by the Punjab government will prevent teachers from slapping or torturing students.

Earlier, a bill to prohibit corporal punishment had been passed by the National Assembly (NA).

The bill prohibited all kinds of corporal punishment against children in all educational institutions. Bill was presented by Chairperson Child Rights Special Committee at SDGs Parliamentary Taskforce. 

The NA had passed a bill to criminalize all forms of corporal punishment at educational institutions and rehabilitation centres.

The bill, however, allowed the authorities to sack or suspend those violating the law.

