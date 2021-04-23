Punjab: Public And Private Schools In 17 Districts Fully Closed

Adsense 300×250

Public and private schools have been completely closed in 17 districts of Punjab due to increasing cases of coronavirus in the country.

According to the details, out of the last 13 districts, four more districts including Jhang, Okara, Khanewal and Bhakkar have been closed.

All classes in these 17 districts have been ordered to remain closed till Eid.

Provincial Education Minister Dr Murad Rass said, “all Public and Private Schools in the following Districts are closed with immediate effect due to rise in COVID 19 cases. These Districts are in addition to the Districts announced on April 6th, 2021. Okara, Jhang, Khanewal & Bhakkar.”

NOTIFICATION:

All Public and Private Schools in the following Districts are closed with immediate effect due to rise in COVID 19 cases. These Districts are in addition to the Districts announced on April 6th, 2021. Okara, Jhang, Khanewal & Bhakkar. pic.twitter.com/e2oENyaMFj — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) April 23, 2021

Announcing further tightening of sanctions in view of the deteriorating situation of Corona in Pakistan, it was said that markets would be closed after Iftar while an outdoor ban was imposed on restaurants till Eid.

Asad Omar, head of the National Command and Operations Center, apprised of the decisions taken at the Economic Liaison Committee meeting and said that planning would be done in collaboration with the provinces in the next few days.

Asad Umar said that schools in districts with more than 5% interest rate would remain completely closed, indoor dining was already banned, outdoor was banned till Eid, restaurants would remain banned till Eid.

The academic year in Punjab will begin from August 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, Punjab’s Education Minister Murad Raas earlier announced.

As per the official notification, a meeting was held on February 26 February in pursuance of the decisions taken.

The official notification reads, “In pursuance of the decisions taken in the meeting of Inter NovAdel Education Ministers (IPEMC), Conference conveyed vide letter F. No. 1- 1/2021-AS, dated 26. February 2021, the Academic Session for the year 2021-2022 shall start from 1. August 2021 to 31″ March 2022 for all Educational Institutions in Punjab.”