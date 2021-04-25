Punjab suspends physical classes in 25 districts due to COVID-19

Adsense 300×250

Punjab government has suspended classes from grades 9 till 12 in 25 districts across the province.

According to the details, a notification has also been issued in this regard. As per the notification, the classes for grades 9 till 12 in 25 areas will remain closed until further notice.

They include:

Bahawalnagar Bahawalpur Bhakkar Chakwal Dera Ghazi Khan Faisalabad Gujranwala Hafizabad Jhang Khanewal Kasur Khushab Lahore Lodhran Mandi Bahauddin Multan Okara Pak Pattan Rahim Yar Khan Rawalpindi Sahiwal Sargodha Sheikhupura Sialkot Toba Tek Singh

NOTIFICATION:

All Public & Private Schools will be closed immediately in the Districts stated below in the Notification till further notice. Classes 9,10,11,12 will also be closed in these Districts starting Monday 26, 2021. pic.twitter.com/jeelRjVa2V — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) April 25, 2021

Earlier today the city administration of Lahore has imposed smart lockdown in 15 more areas owing to the spike in coronavirus cases.

The lockdown will be in place till May 7. Various areas of Allama Iqbal Town, Aziz Bhatti, Gulberg Town, Data Ganj Bakhsh and Lahore Cantt have been put under the smart lockdown.

Under Coronavirus SOPs, business centers in Punjab will be closed at 6 pm while there will be a complete holiday on Saturday and Sunday.