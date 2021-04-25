Adsense 970×250

Punjab suspends physical classes in 25 districts due to COVID-19

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

25th Apr, 2021. 03:01 pm
Schools
Punjab government has suspended classes from grades 9 till 12 in 25 districts across the province.

According to the details, a notification has also been issued in this regard. As per the notification, the classes for grades 9 till 12 in 25 areas will remain closed until further notice.

They include:

  1. Bahawalnagar
  2. Bahawalpur
  3. Bhakkar
  4. Chakwal
  5. Dera Ghazi Khan
  6. Faisalabad
  7. Gujranwala
  8. Hafizabad
  9. Jhang
  10. Khanewal
  11. Kasur
  12. Khushab
  13. Lahore
  14. Lodhran
  15. Mandi Bahauddin
  16. Multan
  17. Okara
  18. Pak Pattan
  19. Rahim Yar Khan
  20. Rawalpindi
  21. Sahiwal
  22. Sargodha
  23. Sheikhupura
  24. Sialkot
  25. Toba Tek Singh

Earlier today the city administration of Lahore has imposed smart lockdown in 15 more areas owing to the spike in coronavirus cases.

The lockdown will be in place till May 7. Various areas of Allama Iqbal Town, Aziz Bhatti, Gulberg Town, Data Ganj Bakhsh and Lahore Cantt have been put under the smart lockdown.

Under Coronavirus SOPs, business centers in Punjab will be closed at 6 pm while there will be a complete holiday on Saturday and Sunday.

