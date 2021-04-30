Adsense 970×250

Qadir Khan Mandokhail: Know More About Newly Elected MNA Of NA-249

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

30th Apr, 2021. 10:34 pm
Adsense 300×600
Qadir Khan Mandokhail: Know More About Newly Elected MNA Of NA-249
Adsense 300×250

Abdul Qadir Mandokhel of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has secured victory in the NA-249 by-election held on Thursday in the city’s District West.

58-year-old Qadir Khan Mandokhail is a lawyer by profession.

Mandokhail contested the 2002 general elections for the first time from the PTI’s platform for Karachi’s PS-89 constituency, but he lost the seat and managed to secure 1,233 votes.

In the 2008 general election, he contested as an independent candidate and five years later, he joined the PML-N in 2013.

Mandokhail had to drop out back then from the electoral race when the JUI-F and the PML-N held a seat adjustment in Karachi.

Mandokhail got a PPP ticket in 2018, to contest from NA-249 but he lost the seat to PTI’s candidate Faisal Vawda and he secured only 7,236 votes.

It is pertinent to mention here that water theft, sewerage problems and poor road conditions are major problems in this constituency.

In the absence of a weak local body and elected local government leadership, a large number of citizens expect a solution to such problems from the representatives in the constituencies of the National and Provincial Assemblies.

Note that, PPP’s Abdul Qadir Mandokhel bagged 16,156 votes to win the seat, followed by PML-N’s Miftah Ismail who secured 15,473. While Nazir Ahmed of outlawed TLP trailed on the third position by receiving 11,125 votes.

PSP’s Mustafa Kamal acquire only 9,227 votes, followed by PTI’s Amjad Afridi with 8,922 votes and MQM-P’s Muhammed Mursaleen with 7,511 votes.

Both parties had claimed victory for their candidates mid-way into counting, capturing the attention of audiences awaiting results.

The PML-N blamed PPP for attempting to rig the result, saying they would not accept the result without challenging the Election Commission.

The Vice President of PML-N Maryam Nawaz said that the election had been stolen from her party. Adding that, “The Election Commission should have withheld the results of this controversial election.”

She claimed that this seat will return to PML-N soon. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) assured that all complaints will be heard in light of the law and if any evidence of irregularity is found, strict action will be taken.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Calls On PM Imran
2 hours ago
Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Calls On PM Imran

Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on Prime...
Federal Govt Decides To Maintain Prices Of Petroleum Products
2 hours ago
Federal Govt Decides To Maintain Prices Of Petroleum Products

The federal government has decided to maintain the prices of petroleum products....
Atif Aslam
4 hours ago
Video: Here Is A Proof That Atif Aslam Is A Henpecked

A video of Atif Aslam has gone viral while talking on the...
Israel: 45 People Crushed to Death, 150 Injured In Stampede
4 hours ago
Israel: 45 People Crushed to Death, 150 Injured In Stampede

At least 45 people have been killed and 150 injured in a...
Our Allies Don't Want To Oust Imran Khan And Buzdar: Bilawal
5 hours ago
Our Allies Don’t Want To Oust Imran Khan And Buzdar: Bilawal

The PPP chairman termed the victory in the NA-249 constituency of Karachi...
Lahore: Bail Granted To 32 Workers Of Banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan
5 hours ago
Lahore: Bail Granted To 32 Workers Of Banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has granted bail to 32 arrested activists...

Recent News

Shooter Dadi
24 mins ago
India’s “Shooter Dadi” Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Chandro Tomar, popularly known as Shooter Dadi in India, also died at...
Hina Khan
1 hour ago
What changes did Hina Khan make to her Instagram bio?

Leading Indian actress Hina Khan, who made her mark from the small...
Imran Ashraf's famous roles
2 hours ago
Imran Ashraf’s 6 most famous roles no one can forget

Renowned Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf shared a digital painting on social media...
Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Calls On PM Imran
2 hours ago
Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Calls On PM Imran

Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on Prime...