Qadir Khan Mandokhail: Know More About Newly Elected MNA Of NA-249

Abdul Qadir Mandokhel of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has secured victory in the NA-249 by-election held on Thursday in the city’s District West.

58-year-old Qadir Khan Mandokhail is a lawyer by profession.

Mandokhail contested the 2002 general elections for the first time from the PTI’s platform for Karachi’s PS-89 constituency, but he lost the seat and managed to secure 1,233 votes.

In the 2008 general election, he contested as an independent candidate and five years later, he joined the PML-N in 2013.

Mandokhail had to drop out back then from the electoral race when the JUI-F and the PML-N held a seat adjustment in Karachi.

Mandokhail got a PPP ticket in 2018, to contest from NA-249 but he lost the seat to PTI’s candidate Faisal Vawda and he secured only 7,236 votes.

It is pertinent to mention here that water theft, sewerage problems and poor road conditions are major problems in this constituency.

In the absence of a weak local body and elected local government leadership, a large number of citizens expect a solution to such problems from the representatives in the constituencies of the National and Provincial Assemblies.

Note that, PPP’s Abdul Qadir Mandokhel bagged 16,156 votes to win the seat, followed by PML-N’s Miftah Ismail who secured 15,473. While Nazir Ahmed of outlawed TLP trailed on the third position by receiving 11,125 votes.

PSP’s Mustafa Kamal acquire only 9,227 votes, followed by PTI’s Amjad Afridi with 8,922 votes and MQM-P’s Muhammed Mursaleen with 7,511 votes.

Both parties had claimed victory for their candidates mid-way into counting, capturing the attention of audiences awaiting results.

The PML-N blamed PPP for attempting to rig the result, saying they would not accept the result without challenging the Election Commission.

The Vice President of PML-N Maryam Nawaz said that the election had been stolen from her party. Adding that, “The Election Commission should have withheld the results of this controversial election.”

She claimed that this seat will return to PML-N soon. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) assured that all complaints will be heard in light of the law and if any evidence of irregularity is found, strict action will be taken.