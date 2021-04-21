QUETTA: Blast In Parking Lot Of Serena Hotel Kills 4 People

At least Twelve people were injured and Four persons reportedly died in a powerful blast in the parking lot of Serena Hotel.
According to hospital sources, the injured, who were taken to hospital immediately, are said to be in a critical state while the rest are reportedly stable.
According to the details, the investigation has so far revealed that the explosion was caused when explosive material, fitted inside a car was exploded.
A fire brigade promptly arrived at the parking area to quench the fire. However, the cooling process by the firefighters is currently underway.
Balochistan Police Inspector General (IG) Tahir Rai confirmed the blast in the parking lot of Serena Hotel.
He said the hotel had been cordoned off and Anti-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel had been dispatched to investigate the incident.
According to the hotel’s website, “Serena Hotel is the only four-star hotel in Quetta where security and environment are in line with UN standards.”
Last week, 12 people were injured in an explosion during a football match in Hub Tehsil, Lasbela District, Balochistan.
A powerful explosion took place during a football match in honour of the Martyrs Police in the Allahabad Town area of Hub, injuring a dozen people.
Assistant Commissioner Lasbela Lieutenant (retd) Muhammad Ahmad Zaheer Hospital said that after examining the patients said that two persons were injured in the blast but their condition is also out of danger.