Adsense 970×250

QUETTA: Blast In Parking Lot Of Serena Hotel Kills 4 People

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 10:40 pm
Adsense 300×600
QUETTA: Blast In Parking Lot Of Serena Hotel Kills 3 People
Adsense 300×250

At least Twelve people were injured and Four persons reportedly died in a powerful blast in the parking lot of Serena Hotel.

According to hospital sources, the injured, who were taken to hospital immediately, are said to be in a critical state while the rest are reportedly stable.

According to the details, the investigation has so far revealed that the explosion was caused when explosive material, fitted inside a car was exploded.

A fire brigade promptly arrived at the parking area to quench the fire. However, the cooling process by the firefighters is currently underway.

Balochistan Police Inspector General (IG) Tahir Rai confirmed the blast in the parking lot of Serena Hotel.

He said the hotel had been cordoned off and Anti-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel had been dispatched to investigate the incident.

According to the hotel’s website, “Serena Hotel is the only four-star hotel in Quetta where security and environment are in line with UN standards.”

Last week, 12 people were injured in an explosion during a football match in Hub Tehsil, Lasbela District, Balochistan.

A powerful explosion took place during a football match in honour of the Martyrs Police in the Allahabad Town area of ​​Hub, injuring a dozen people.

Assistant Commissioner Lasbela Lieutenant (retd) Muhammad Ahmad Zaheer Hospital said that after examining the patients said that two persons were injured in the blast but their condition is also out of danger.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

FIA launches 'groundbreaking' electric GT category
10 mins ago
FIA outlines the future of GT Racing-And its electric

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), which is governing body of motor...
google
34 mins ago
Google doodle urges the importance of planting trees on Earth day 2021

Earth Day is observed annually on April 22 to show support for...
Coronavirus
49 mins ago
Coronavirus Update: Pakistan records 98 more deaths and 5,857 infections

Pakistan recorded 98 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus in the...
Pakistani Celebrities denounce the Blast on Serena Chowk in Quetta
1 hour ago
Pakistani Celebrities denounce the Blast on Serena Chowk in Quetta

The death toll after a bomb explosion at a luxury hotel in...
PM Imran
2 hours ago
PM Imran Khan reprobates Quetta hotel blast

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday denounced the Quetta hotel blast incident...
Jennifer-Lopez
2 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez wishes birthday to her ex-husband’s daughter

US-based pop icon and star actress Jennifer Lopez wished a happy birthday...

Recent News

2 mins ago
Earth Day: Kangana Ranaut shares pictures on Twitter showcasing her love with nature

Bollywood Diva Kangana Ranaut shared a message on her Twitter handle on...
FIA launches 'groundbreaking' electric GT category
10 mins ago
FIA outlines the future of GT Racing-And its electric

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), which is governing body of motor...
19 mins ago
Salman Khan donates food kits to to COVID-19 warriors

Famed Bollywood actor Salman Khan has started providing food kits to Covid-19...
google
34 mins ago
Google doodle urges the importance of planting trees on Earth day 2021

Earth Day is observed annually on April 22 to show support for...