QUETTA: Blast In Parking Lot Of Serena Hotel Kills 4 People

Adsense 300×250

At least Twelve people were injured and Four persons reportedly died in a powerful blast in the parking lot of Serena Hotel.

According to hospital sources, the injured, who were taken to hospital immediately, are said to be in a critical state while the rest are reportedly stable.

According to the details, the investigation has so far revealed that the explosion was caused when explosive material, fitted inside a car was exploded.

A fire brigade promptly arrived at the parking area to quench the fire. However, the cooling process by the firefighters is currently underway.