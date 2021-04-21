Quetta Blast: Political Leaders Strongly denounce the Attack

Adsense 300×250

A huge bomb blast at Serena Hotel’s parking area in Quetta left at least four people dead and injured twelve others.

According to police, the injured of the Quetta blast are being immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical assistance. Donors are requested to donate blood to save innocent lives, police added.

The investigation has so far revealed that the explosion was caused when explosive material, fitted inside a car was exploded.

A fire brigade promptly arrived at the parking area to quench the fire. However, the cooling process by the firefighters is currently underway.

Balochistan Police Inspector General (IG) Tahir Rai confirmed the blast in the parking lot of Serena Hotel. He said the hotel had been cordoned off and Anti-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel had been dispatched to investigate the incident. According to the hotel's website, "Serena Hotel is the only four-star hotel in Quetta where security and environment are in line with UN standards." According to sources, the Balochistan government has said that the blast is "a terrorist attack". Politicians Strongly Condemned The Blast In Quetta Soon after the cowardly incident took place, several political leaders took to their social media to condemn the attack. SAPM Zulfi Bukhari tweeted, "Pakistan's enemy at play again in Quetta. My condolences & prayers are with the victims & their families." Pakistan's enemy at play again in #Quetta. My condolences & prayers are with the victims & their families. — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) April 21, 2021 New Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry sends his sincere condolences to the victims' families. وفاقی وزارت داخلہ حکومت بلوچستان کے ساتھ قریبی رابطے میں ہے اور ابتدائ تحقیقات کی جارہی ہیں جوں ہی دھماکے کی نوعیت اور نقصانات کا تعین ہو گا حکومت بیان جاری کرے گی۔۔ #QuettaBlast — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 21, 2021 Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the attack and has prayed for those who got wounded in the attack. وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب @UsmanAKBuzdar کی کوئٹہ میں سیرینا چوک کے قریب دھماکے کی شدید مذمت: وزیراعلی عثمان بزدار کا دھماکے میں قیمتی انسانی جانوں کے ضیاع پر اظہار افسوس

وزیراعلیٰ عثمان بزدار کی زخمی افراد کی جلد صحت یابی کے لئے دعا

وزیراعلیٰ عثمان بزدار کی زخمی افراد کی جلد صحت یابی کے لئے دعا — CM Punjab (Updates) (@CMPunjabPK) April 21, 2021 Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan also expressed his intense condemnation over Quetta’s blast. کوئٹہ میں سرینا ہوٹل کی پارکنگ میں ہونے والے بم دھماکے کی شدید مذمت ۔ — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) April 21, 2021 Earlier, a powerful explosion took place during a football match in honour of the Martyrs Police in the Allahabad Town area of ​​Hub, injuring a dozen people. Assistant Commissioner Lasbela Lieutenant (retd) Muhammad Ahmad Zaheer Hospital said that after examining the patients said that two persons were injured in the blast but their condition is also out of danger.