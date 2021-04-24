Quetta Blast: Suicide bombing attacker was a foreign national, says police

Adsense 300×250

The recent Serena Hotel blast in Quetta has made development as the police investigation team has made key progress.

After investigating the Quetta blast from different angles, police officials have reached a conclusion that the attack was an “attempt to murder”.

According to police sources, “The suicide bomber in the terrorist attack was a foreign national.”

“Body parts of the suicide bomber were sent for DNA Test,” police sources said. “No record of the bomber found in the database of NADRA,” police added.

The police officials further informed, “Further investigation of the suicide bombing incident has been underway.”

Previously, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had on Thursday confirmed that the Serena Chowk blast was a suicide attack.

Note that a huge bomb blast at Serena Hotel’s parking area in Quetta left at least four people dead and injured twelve others.

The injured were being immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical assistance. Donors are requested to donate blood to save innocent lives, police had added.

The investigation had revealed that the explosion was caused when explosive material, fitted inside a car was exploded.

A fire brigade promptly arrived at the parking area to quench the fire. However, the cooling process by the firefighters is currently underway.