‘Quetta blast was a suicide attack,’ says Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

22nd Apr, 2021. 03:31 pm
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed
Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that the blast that hit the luxury venue in Quetta last night was a suicide attack.

According to the details, interior minister held a news conference to discuss the Quetta bomb blast from last night that killed five people and injured many others.

He said that the bomber was sitting in his car at the time of the blast, adding that ‘60 to 80 kg of explosives were used in the blast, however we have ordered the Chief Secretary to conduct an immediate investigation.’

He revealed that during the past 10 days, an estimated 250,000-300,000 social media accounts were created in India, in an attempt to destabilize Pakistan.

Sheikh Rashid said that ‘These foreign forces cannot see Pakistan prosper and progress,’ said the minister.

The interior minister also said that Balochistan and Gwadar are future of Pakistan and China is closest friend of Pakistan and reiterated that armed forces of Pakistan won fight against terrorism after laying down thousands of lives.

