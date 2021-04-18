Adsense 300×250

The weather in and the surroundings of Islamabad turned pleasant after heavy rainfall on Sunday morning.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) apart from Islamabad, Swat, Lower Dir, Bajaur, Malakand and many other areas have also received heavy rains.

Moreover, PMD said that isolated hailstorm is expected in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during next twelve hours.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy and chances of rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad 15 degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar 17, Karachi 26, Quetta 11, Gilgit 10, Muzaffarabad 12 and Murree 7 degree centigrade, Srinagar and Shopian 8 degree centigrade, Jammu 19, Leh 1, Baramula and Anantnag 9 and Pulwama 7 degree centigrade.