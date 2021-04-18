Referee judge to decide Shahbaz Sharif’s bail matter

Adsense 300×250

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued its detailed verdict on bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahbaz Sharif in an alleged money laundering reference.

According to the judgment, in a two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC), Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar granted the bail to the Shahbaz Sharif, however Justice Asjad Javed Ghural declined the plea.

Lahore High Chief justice would now appoint a referee judge who would agree to the order of one of the dissenting judges and the bail petition would be rejected or accepted by majority of 2:1.

According to Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar, due to differences, separate decisions were written. ‘The matter will now be placed before the Chief Justice for the appointment of a referee judge,’ he said.

Let it be known that a two-judge bench Court on April 13 granted bail to opposition leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who was arrested in a money laundering case.