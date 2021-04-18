Adsense 970×250

Referee judge to decide Shahbaz Sharif’s bail matter

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 10:34 am
Adsense 300×600
shahbaz sharif
Adsense 300×250

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued its detailed verdict on bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahbaz Sharif in an alleged money laundering reference.

According to the judgment, in a two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC), Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar granted the bail to the Shahbaz Sharif, however Justice Asjad Javed Ghural declined the plea.

Lahore High Chief justice would now appoint a referee judge who would agree to the order of one of the dissenting judges and the bail petition would be rejected or accepted by majority of 2:1.

According to Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar, due to differences, separate decisions were written. ‘The matter will now be placed before the Chief Justice for the appointment of a referee judge,’ he said.

Let it be known that a two-judge bench Court on April 13 granted bail to opposition leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who was arrested in a money laundering case.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Meesha Shafi Yoga Teacher
6 mins ago
Meesha Shafi Is Now A Yoga Teacher; Ready To Teach if schedule permits

Pakistan's singer Meesha Shafi, who had been under headlines after the harassment...
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan
15 mins ago
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the...
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
24 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
28 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...
1 hour ago
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman blessed with baby

According to a report published on Sunday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin...
Champions League
1 hour ago
Real Madrid, Man City, Chelsea likely to be banned from Champions League

On Monday, UEFA executive committee member Jesper Moller said that clubs Real...

Recent News

Meesha Shafi Yoga Teacher
6 mins ago
Meesha Shafi Is Now A Yoga Teacher; Ready To Teach if schedule permits

Pakistan's singer Meesha Shafi, who had been under headlines after the harassment...
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan
15 mins ago
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the...
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
24 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
28 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...