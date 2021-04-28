Adsense 970×250

Remembering Legendary Qawwal Amjad Sabri on 5th death anniversary

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 01:02 am
Amjad Sabri death anniversary
Popular Qawwal and Naat Khawan Amjad Sabri is being remembered today (Thursday) on his fifth death anniversary. He was assassinated on the roads of Karachi on June 22, 2016.

Amjad Sabri’s soulful voice and his tragic targeted killing make us all sad even after three passed years.

A group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who had earlier accused Sabri of blasphemy, targeted him on the 16th of Ramadan in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area.

The TTP had taken responsibility for the attack and thousands of people attended Sabri’s funeral prayers.

Sabri’s last song on a TV channel included the words, “When I shudder in my dark tomb, dear Prophet, look after me.”

A Tribute To Amjad Sabri Shaheed On His Death Anniversary

Amjad Sabri was the son and nephew of the Qawwal icons from the Sabri Brothers, Ghulam Farid Sabri and Maqbool Sabri. Like his elders, Sabri dedicated his life and serve the tradition of Sufi qawwali.

Sabri’s most famous kalaam ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’ and ‘Bhar Do Jholi’ is still in the hearts of his fans. Lastly, he worked on a project with Coke Studio where he performed Aaj Rang Hai with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

But, unfortunately, Amjad Sabri couldn’t witness the release of his much-awaited project of Coke Studio.

A person of humble nature and mesmerizing voice was gunned down on 22nd June and 16th Ramadan 2016, surely marked a sad day for the whole nation.

Moreover, a huge number of Karachi citizens and politicians said Fateha prayers and lit lamps to commemorate the departed soul, leaving behind people in heavy tears.

