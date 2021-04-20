Restrictions for travelers to Pakistan to continue till April 24

Adsense 300×250

The travel advisory of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for passengers arriving from foreign countries has been extended till April 24 owing to the spike in coronavirus cases.

According to the details, CAA updated its category C for international travel by adding India in the list along with South Africa, UK, Portugal, Ireland, Netherland, Botswana, Zambia and Brazil.

As per the advisory, those coming from countries in the C travel category will have to take prior permission from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

According to CAA, China, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, and Australia are among the A-category countries. The travelers from these 24 countries (A category) will not have to present their COVID-19 test reports for boarding or landing in Pakistan.

However, those coming from countries in the B travel category will have to make sure a negative Covid PCR report at a maximum of 90 hours prior to boarding. The new travel restrictions will remain in effect till April 24.