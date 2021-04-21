Adsense 300×250

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi will go through accountability process.

According to the details, while addressing a press conference, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that about 700 policemen got injured in violent protests by the hardline religious party while more than 15 vehicles were set on fire.

He said that the police had arrested 733 people on various charges, out of which 669 have been released, adding that; the people were taken into custody under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

Sheikh Rashid said that the ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan is not being reversed. The party has 30 days to file an appeal against the government’s decision of banning it with the Ministry of Interior, after which a committee will be formed to decide the case.

The Interior minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has clearly directed to tighten the noose around people who misuse religious sentiment. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that a meeting was held at Interior Ministry regarding social media and fake news and a complete study is underway on the matter.

In addition to this, the Minister said that the foreign elements used the social media to spread misinformation as over 200,000 people from India were online on the social networks.