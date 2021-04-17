Adsense 300×250

Saad Rizvi, head of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), has been added to the “Fourth Schedule” list of suspected terrorists.

The Punjab Home Department has issued a notification to include the name of banned TLP chief Saad Rizvi in the fourth schedule.

After the inclusion of his name in Schedule Four, the property of Saad Rizvi, son of the late Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, was frozen and his identity card was blocked.

Saad Rizvi will not be able to use any bank account or buy or sell the property.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NCTA) also added Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan to its list of banned parties.

Saad Rizvi has to submit his original passport to the in-charge of the concerned police station, prior permission has to be obtained from the concerned police station to go elsewhere from his permanent residence, Saad Rizvi has to give details of where to go, who to meet.

Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that the government took action against Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan under anti-terrorism law when it challenged the writ of the state and used street violence.

He tweeted on Saturday that TLP attacked the public and the law enforcers. He said no one can be above the law and the constitution.

Moreover, the premier added that extremists abroad who indulge in Islamophobia and racist slurs hurt and cause pain to 1.3 billion Muslims across the globe.

Furthermore, Khan said that those doing so under the guise of freedom of speech, clearly lack moral sense and courage to apologize to the Muslims for causing this hurt. We demand an apology from these extremists.

Apart from that, Khan said that Muslims have the greatest love and respect for holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatim un Nabiyeen who lives in our hearts. We cannot tolerate any disrespect and abuse against the holy Prophet, he added.

Above all, PM Imran Khan called upon the western governments who have outlawed any negative comment on the holocaust to use the same standards to penalize those deliberately spreading their message of hate against Muslims by abusing our Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).