Sardar Masood Khan Eyes Stability, Peace & Justice For Kashmiri Brethren

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 11:46 pm
President of Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi always wanted to destroy Kashmir but failed to do so.

Speaking to host Jameel Farooqui in BOL News’ program National Debate, Sardar Masood Khan said the Kashmiri brethren are fighting for peace and their rights for decades.

But now, since the international community began to voice support for Kashmiri brothers and sisters, India is afraid of Kashmir and Pakistan, he said.

The President of Azad Kashmir further added, “By eradicating war, we only want peace, stability and justice in the region.”

He said, “the Kashmir issue must be resolved for peace.”

“Since 5th August 2019, the security situation of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) has worsened,” Masood Khan said, adding, “We should have set more punishments for India after its brutality acts since 2019.”

While lambasting at the Indian government, Sardar Masood added that India is habitual of lying and promotes wrongdoings globally.

“In order to maintain stability and peace in Kashmir, we need to fight on both political and diplomatic front,” President Azad Kashmir said.

“Today Kashmiris are being badly crushed,” he added.

Sardar Masood Khan concluded by saying, “We must unite and fight with renewed vigour to help our Kashmiri brethren in this fight for justice.”

