Adsense 970×250

SBP changes bank timings due to COVID-19 outbreak

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 11:12 am
Adsense 300×600
State Bank of Pakistan
Adsense 300×250

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) changed on Thursday the banking hours owing to the rampant increase in the coronavirus cases.

According to the notification issued in this regard, the working hours were cut short under the federal government directives.

“In line with the decision of National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC) to contain the spread of COVID-19, the State Bank of Pakistan will observe the following office hours, which will also be followed by all banks / DFIs / MFBs till further orders,” the SBP notification read.

The new timing will be from 9 am till 2 pm in days Monday to Thursday, without a break. However, for Friday, the timing will be from 9 am to 1 pm, due to the Friday sermon, said the new announcement today.

The National Coordination Commitee had last week ordered to limit working hours till 2pm as part of its strategy to control the virus spread.

It should be noted here that keeping in view the swamping infections, the government is mulling over imposing a lockdown in 20 cities from 2/3 May.

A list mentioned 20 cities across Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu, and Kashmir, where the coronavirus situation is extremely bad and the restrictions imposed by the authorities have failed to control the virus spread.

The cities where the lockdown might be imposed include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Dir Lower, Mardan, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Swat, Swabi, Muzaffarabad, Sudhnuti, Poonch, and Bagh.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna
16 mins ago
Bollywood power couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna share adorable photos

Akshay Kumar is a very popular name in the Bollywood who successfully...
Mira Kapoor
33 mins ago
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter pens a letter to grandma

Daughter of Bollywood Superstar Shahid Kapoor, Misha Rajput has written a heartfelt...
Irrfan Khan
1 hour ago
Irrfan Khan’s Wife Recalls Final Moments With Late Actor

Bollywood Actor Irrfan Khan succumbed to neuroendocrine tumour on April 29, 2020,...
PM
2 hours ago
PM Imran Khan will address overseas Pakistanis today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address overseas Pakistanis and announce two new...
pakistan
2 hours ago
1st Test: Pakistan to lock horns with Zimbabwe after action-packed T20Is

Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the first Test match to be...
Coronavirus
2 hours ago
Coronavirus Update: Pakistan records 151 deaths in a single day

Pakistan has recorded 151 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus in...

Recent News

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna
16 mins ago
Bollywood power couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna share adorable photos

Akshay Kumar is a very popular name in the Bollywood who successfully...
Mira Kapoor
33 mins ago
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter pens a letter to grandma

Daughter of Bollywood Superstar Shahid Kapoor, Misha Rajput has written a heartfelt...
Irrfan Khan
1 hour ago
Irrfan Khan’s Wife Recalls Final Moments With Late Actor

Bollywood Actor Irrfan Khan succumbed to neuroendocrine tumour on April 29, 2020,...
PM
2 hours ago
PM Imran Khan will address overseas Pakistanis today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address overseas Pakistanis and announce two new...