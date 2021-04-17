Adsense 300×250

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has warned taxpayers about emails related to the Income Tax Defaulters list.

According to a statement issued by the FBR, the emails related to the income tax defaulters list are fake and these fake emails are asking to check the income tax defaulters list.

The FBR has warned that the emails were fake and have viruses.

According to the FBR, attempts are being made to obtain information through phishing emails, so such fake emails should be completely ignored and immediately informed the concerned authorities.

Earlier, a group involved in fraud, embezzlement of crores of rupees came to light.

The police have identified the group involved in the fraud through social media advertisements.

Sources said that the group involved in the fraud used to issue advertisements to the citizens to get them a car and a house on attractive terms, in return for which crores of rupees were extorted from the common people through social media and various websites.

Sources further added that the affected citizens have filed more than 80 cases against the gang involved in the fraud in various police stations while several petitions have been filed.

In this regard, 20 cases have been registered in Shahra-e-Faisal police station of Karachi, 16 in Ferozeabad, 18 in Darakhshan and 6 in Hyderabad.

Sources said that Nihal Baladi is allegedly the ringleader of a gang involved in fraud that had set up more than five offices in the covered areas of the city. After embezzling crores of rupees, the accused closed their offices and fled abroad.

According to sources, the main accused include Nihal Baladi, Niaz Baladi, Ayesha, Areeba, Shamir Baladi, Asif and others.

Affected citizens say that the accused handed over the embezzled money to Nihal Baladi, the leader of the group in Ajman.

Affected citizens said that threats of severe consequences were also received from the accused to take legal action against them.

According to sources, the affected citizens have sought help from the FIA, NAB and other investigative agencies, but despite registering more than 80 cases, the accused are out of the law.