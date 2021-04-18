Adsense 970×250

Security Put On High Alert In Karachi; Rangers Doubled For Sheikh Rasheed’s Safety

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 01:05 am
Karachi high alert
Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman has announced a nationwide strike across the country and said that business will also remain closed on April 19 (Monday).

According to sources, Karachi is on high alert and heavy contingents have been deployed at entry and exit points in the city.

Security of Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has been beefed up, sources said.

Sources further added that the number of Rangers personnel in Sheikh Rasheed’s security has been doubled.

Security has also been tightened at Sheikh Rashid’s residence Lal Haveli, added sources.

On the other hand, ccording to DIG Operations Islamabad, heavy contingents of law enforcement officials were deployed. Additionally, police and Rangers were also dispatched to other important installations.

“All possible steps would be taken for the maintenance of law and order in the city,” he said.

A police spokesperson said that no entity will be allowed to block any roads or highways.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had updated over the ongoing unrest in the country.

Details the TLP’s blockage of roads and highways across Pakistan, Rasheed said 192 locations across the country had been blocked by the banned outfit.

“The situation is a bit tense at Yateem Khana Chowk in Lahore where the Jamia Masjid Rahmatul Lil Alameen is located,” he said. “[However] currently, all major roads including the GT Road and the Murree Expressway are open [for traffic],” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, a group of miscreants attacked the Nawankot Police Station in Lahore where several police officers and rangers were trapped.

They also abducted 12 officers including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP). The miscreants were armed and attacked police personnel with patrol bombs.

In this regard, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Firdous Ashiq Awan took to her Twitter and detailed the entire scene happening in Lahore.

“The miscreants were armed with petrol bombs and acid bottles and attacked the cops at the police station,” she tweeted along with an official statement issued from the Punjab police on the entire episode.

